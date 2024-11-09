 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on “X” that since December 2023, onion farmers in Maharashtra have been reeling due to the restrictions on onion exports imposed by the Modi government.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh | File Pic

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended election rallies in Dhule and Nashik on Friday, the Congress asked him “why were Gujarat’s white onion farmers given preferential treatment over Maharashtra’s onion farmers?”

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on “X” that since December 2023, onion farmers in Maharashtra have been reeling due to the restrictions on onion exports imposed by the Modi government.

He said, “During the cultivation season, the state suffered from unsatisfactory rainfall and water crises, and most farmers were only able to produce 50% of their usual crop and when the onions were finally harvested, farmers were hit with the arbitrary export ban which led to devastatingly low sale prices. As a result, farmers racked up significant losses.”

Ramesh argued, “The Union government allowed the export of white onions which are primarily grown in Gujarat. Maharashtra’s farmers, who primarily grow red onions, were left out for months. Even today, while the onion export ban has been lifted, a 20% duty on exports remains in place.”

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions

Therefore, the Congress leader asked the PM to explain why he played favourites – by neglecting Maharashtra’s onion farmers while privileging the concerns of Gujarat’s onion farmers.

The Congress also charged that the BJP diluted Adivasis’ forest rights in Maharashtra. It claimed that while in 2006 its government had passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA) which granted Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from forest produce they collect, the subsequent BJP government obstructed the implementation of the FRA, depriving millions of Adivasis of its benefits.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Launches Crackdown On Illegal Liquor In Thane District
article-image

He also raised the issue of the Mahayuti not holding elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation and termed it a “blatant attack on democracy and the rights of Nashik’s citizens.” He added that “the government claims that the delays are due to issues like OBC reservations and ward delimitation but the reality is that the Mahayuti was afraid of facing the electorate, fearing that a loss would undermine its image before the elections this year.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid...

Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid...

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To...

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance...

Maharashtra: 'Will Continue In Politics To Guide Youngsters', Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra: 'Will Continue In Politics To Guide Youngsters', Says Sharad Pawar