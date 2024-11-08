 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Launches Crackdown On Illegal Liquor In Thane District
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Launches Crackdown On Illegal Liquor In Thane District

Ever since the model code of conduct came into force from 15, October for the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled to be held on 20, November, officials from the excise department have launched a crackdown on the illegal flow of booze and notorious liquor mafia in Thane district.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Officials Seize Illegal Liquor in Thane District Crackdown

Mira Bhayandar: Ever since the model code of conduct came into force from 15, October for the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled to be held on 20, November, officials from the excise department have launched a crackdown on the illegal flow of booze and notorious liquor mafia in Thane district.

As per information sourced from the excise department as many as 279 offences under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act have been registered by the 11 divisions including- Mira Road, Bhayandar, Ambernath, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Navi-Mumbai and two flying squads attached to the excise department within three weeks between 15 October and 7, November.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Officials Seize Illegal Liquor in Thane District Crackdown

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Officials Seize Illegal Liquor in Thane District Crackdown | File Photo

While 180 people including-bootleggers and brewers of illicit liquor were arrested, seven vehicles and booze worth more than Rs 1.12 crore lakh including- Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Country and Illicit Liquor was seized in a total of 92 raids conducted under the supervision of newly appointed excise superintendent-Pravin Tambe.

The excise personnel also paddled their way in boats to bust several illicit liquor brewing dens (haath-bhattis) located in dense jungle areas across the district.

“Apart from intensified night patrolling and monitoring movements of habitual offenders, a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) has been chalked out to keep a tab on any kind of illegalities related to ferrying and distribution of liquor.” said Tambe.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Officials Seize Illegal Liquor in Thane District Crackdown

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Officials Seize Illegal Liquor in Thane District Crackdown | File Photo

The SOP’s include setting up of check posts each manned by sub inspectors in shifts round the clock, deployment of quick response teams (QRT) and special vigilance squads, mass raids to counter illicit liquor brewing and sale outlets.

Meanwhile in adherence to the directions issued by the state election commission (SEC), the district collector (Thane) has notified dry days from 6pm on 18, November until the completion voting on 20, November and again on 23, November till the end of counting.

Now WhatsApp to Lodge Complaints.

The excise department has also released a toll-free number-18002339999 and WhatsApp number-8422001133 for citizens to register their complaints or pass information about any kind of illegal practices related to liquor trade. The identity of the complainant will remain concealed, assured officials.

