 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and threats from the Bishnoi Gang to Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have led major actors to distance themselves from election campaigns in Mumbai and across the state. As a result, there was a surge in demand for Marathi and South Indian stars at campaign rallies.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan | File photo

Mumbai: Political parties often capitalise on the popularity of film stars to draw crowds and sway voters. Many actors are directly associated with specific parties and appear on campaign stages, with some even designated as star campaigners. The appeal of famous actors and their iconic movie dialogues plays a crucial role in capturing voter attention. However, the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and threats from the Bishnoi Gang to Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have led major actors to distance themselves from election campaigns in Mumbai and across the state. As a result, there was a surge in demand for Marathi and South Indian stars at campaign rallies.

Impact of the Bishnoi Gang

In the past, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan frequently attended rallies for political figures such as Baba Siddique, whose connections with film stars helped boost his political influence. However, following Siddique’s murder, attributed to the Bishnoi Gang, and the subsequent threats to Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, the landscape has shifted. Salman Khan’s residence has even been targeted. Meanwhile, actors like Riteish Deshmukh are actively supporting the campaign in Latur, where his brothers are contesting elections.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle
article-image

South Indian Stars For Specific Regions

FPJ Shorts
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO
'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO

In districts like Chandrapur and Nanded, which border Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the BJP used Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan to attract Telugu-speaking voters. Kalyan, currently Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, appeared in regions like Ballarpur to support BJP candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at a roadshow in Latur

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at a roadshow in Latur | ANI

Social Media Campaigns

All parties have intensified their online campaigns, utilising social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Celebrities were creating videos endorsing candidates, which were widely circulated to maximise outreach. While actors demand higher fees for physical campaign appearances, social media endorsements are relatively less expensive, according to sources.

Read Also
Dindoshi, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Sanjay Nirupam Win Against Sitting MLA Shiv Sena UBT's...
article-image

Fee Structure For Artists

The rising demand for celebrities has led to an increase in their fees. Marathi stars charge between Rs 50,000-5 lakh per campaign, while Bollywood stars demand higher sums. Actors from popular TV shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra are particularly sought after. Depending on the event scale and location, some actors charge Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per day, while top-tier Bollywood stars command Rs 20-35 lakh.

Conditions Imposed By Actors

Actors often set conditions for their participation, such as refraining from delivering politically inclined speeches. Some join campaigns due to personal relationships, regardless of ideological differences, but advance payment remains a nonnegotiable clause for most.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andheri East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who Will Win The Sena Vs Sena Battle?

Andheri East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who Will Win The Sena Vs Sena Battle?

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24...

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24...

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likens BJP & RSS To 'Poisonous...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likens BJP & RSS To 'Poisonous...