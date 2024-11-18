Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan | File photo

Mumbai: Political parties often capitalise on the popularity of film stars to draw crowds and sway voters. Many actors are directly associated with specific parties and appear on campaign stages, with some even designated as star campaigners. The appeal of famous actors and their iconic movie dialogues plays a crucial role in capturing voter attention. However, the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and threats from the Bishnoi Gang to Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have led major actors to distance themselves from election campaigns in Mumbai and across the state. As a result, there was a surge in demand for Marathi and South Indian stars at campaign rallies.

Impact of the Bishnoi Gang

In the past, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan frequently attended rallies for political figures such as Baba Siddique, whose connections with film stars helped boost his political influence. However, following Siddique’s murder, attributed to the Bishnoi Gang, and the subsequent threats to Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, the landscape has shifted. Salman Khan’s residence has even been targeted. Meanwhile, actors like Riteish Deshmukh are actively supporting the campaign in Latur, where his brothers are contesting elections.

Read Also Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle

South Indian Stars For Specific Regions

In districts like Chandrapur and Nanded, which border Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the BJP used Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan to attract Telugu-speaking voters. Kalyan, currently Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, appeared in regions like Ballarpur to support BJP candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at a roadshow in Latur | ANI

Social Media Campaigns

All parties have intensified their online campaigns, utilising social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Celebrities were creating videos endorsing candidates, which were widely circulated to maximise outreach. While actors demand higher fees for physical campaign appearances, social media endorsements are relatively less expensive, according to sources.

Fee Structure For Artists

The rising demand for celebrities has led to an increase in their fees. Marathi stars charge between Rs 50,000-5 lakh per campaign, while Bollywood stars demand higher sums. Actors from popular TV shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra are particularly sought after. Depending on the event scale and location, some actors charge Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per day, while top-tier Bollywood stars command Rs 20-35 lakh.

Conditions Imposed By Actors

Actors often set conditions for their participation, such as refraining from delivering politically inclined speeches. Some join campaigns due to personal relationships, regardless of ideological differences, but advance payment remains a nonnegotiable clause for most.