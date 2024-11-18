Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle

Sharad Pawar And Ajit Pawar | File Photo

As the highly-anticipated state polls are just around the corner, the intense electioneering will draw a close today (November 18). To make the most of the campaign's last day, senior leaders and candidates cutting across party lines will make a final push to woo voters and address as many rallies as possible.

Accordingly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is set to hold a high-profile rally in Baramati to make a last pitch in the keenly-watched contest, which has politically divided the Pawar clan. Political observers will attentively hear what senior Pawar has to say for the last time before the high-stakes November 20 polls. The event may be an extension of senior Pawar's fiery speech, which he made during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Adding to the intriguing drama back then, Ajit Pawar had given a rebuttal to his uncle and other party leaders.

Baramati, a bastion of Pawars, has become a focal point of emotional support for Sharad Pawar, particularly after his party's internal split and his earlier statement about retiring in 18 months. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has earned praise for his contributions to the region's development. No doubt, the prized seat will see a decisive contest between Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, which has piqued interest among the public.

On the other front, Uddhav Thackeray concluded his final rally in Mumbai on Sunday. His attention on Monday will shift to areas outside the city, with his son, Aaditya, concentrating on city-based campaigning. The former chief minister has been travelling extensively across Maharashtra, while Aaditya has focused his efforts more within the state's capital.

On the national front, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrapped up her rally in Vidarbha on Sunday, where she launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She accused them of making baseless allegations against her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in an attempt to undermine the grand old party's reservation plank. She also appealed to women voters, urging them not to vote for short-term cash benefits, but for the long-term future of their children and families.

Throughout the campaign, key issues that dominated discussions included women empowerment, Dharavi redevelopment, rising unemployment, shift of industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat and intra-party divisions. Terms like vote jihad and 'batenge to katenge' became polarising slogans, further heating up the already charged political atmosphere.

It’s clear that this do-or-die election will be remembered for intense political battles, personal rivalries and intense debates

Key campaign issues

Women empowerment

Dharavi redevelopment

Rising unemployment

Shift of industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat

Intra-party divisions