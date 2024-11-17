Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhayandar Police Book 45-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver For Ferrying Cartons Of Liquor Worth ₹30,000 & 4 Kg Of Fish To Ganesh Dewal Nagar

Image Of The Rickshaw With Liquor Inside |

Mira Bhayandar: The Bhayandar police have booked a 45-year-old driver who was found to be ferrying cartons containing bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and fish to a slum settlement in his auto-rickshaw on Saturday evening.

The action followed in response to an information passed to the police by BJP leader Ranvir Bajpai about the freebies being transported to Ganesh Dewal Nagar- a sprawling slum cluster which falls in the limits of the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency. A police team immediately reached the spot and intercepted the auto-rickshaw (bearing registration number MH:02 :DU:8126).

Upon checking the vehicle, the team found four cartons each containing 48 bottles (180 ml) of IMFL worth more than Rs 30,000 and four kilograms of fish. The auto-rickshaw was impounded and taken to the police station along with the driver Lalji Rajbali Rajbhar (45). When questioned Rajbhar revealed the name of Irfan Pathan who had procured the liquor from a wine shop in Mira Road.

Offence Registered Under Relevant Sections

An offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 was registered against the duo. Although it has been alleged that the liquor was provided by one of the candidates to pamper voters living in the slum settlement, investigations were underway to confirm the authenticity of the accusations. Notably, the excise department in accordance with EC guidelines has mandated installation of CCTV cameras focusing sale counters at all liquor vending establishments to keep an eye on any kind of bulk sales. Additionally, to keep a tab on any sudden spike in sales, all liquor vending license holders have been directed to update the purchase and sales data on a daily basis before the closing time on the official portal of the excise department by using individual login-ids.

“We have not received any information about the seizure from the police. However, the matter will be investigated and needed action will be taken against the wine shop after cross verifying the sales data,” said an excise officer.

Even though the personnel attached to the flying surveillance team (FST) attached to the district election authorities have intensified vigilance to keep a tab on distribution of freebies including cash, liquor and other sops ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on 20, November, some candidates are brazenly flouting the model code of conduct which is in force from 15, October.