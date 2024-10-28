Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar Against Congress' Nana Patole

BJP Fields Avinash Brahmankar Against Congress' Nana Patole |

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday released its third list of candidates consisting 25 names for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The list includes three seats from Mumbai too. The BJP has fielded known faces from Mumbai like Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, Bharati Lavekar from Versona and Sanjay Upadhyay from Borivali. While, against the Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, the BJP has fielded a local leader Avinash Brahmankar.

BJP's third list for Maharashtra assembly polls

Some of the other key names and constituencies the BJP has included in its third list are: Suresh Dhas from Ashti, Ram Satpute from Malshiras, Archana Chakurkar from Latur City, Sneha Dube from Vasai, Jitesh Antapurkar from Deglur, Ashish Deshmukh from Savner and others.

The BJP was the first major party to release the list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls. The first list released last week included highest 99 candidates, the second list released on Saturday included 22 candidates.

Star Campaigners

Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday also released a list with 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra elections. The list includes PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, several union ministers and BJP-led state chief ministers. Among the union minister who are the star campaigners for Maharashtra are: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishav, Bhupendra Yadav, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Muralidhar Mohol and others.

Several BJP led state's chief ministers will also campaign for Maharashtra elections like UP's Yogi Aadityanath, Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, Goa's Pramod Sawat, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sharma and others.

While, PM Modi is likely to hold 12 election rallies in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Latur, Akola and Nanded.

Leaders File Nomination

Key BJP leaders from Maharashtra who have filed their nomination so far are: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South, Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar from Mumbai's Bandra West, Sanjay Kelkar from Thane, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba and others. The BJP has chosen sitting MLAs and several familiar faces for the assembly polls.

Although all the parties from Mahayuti and MVA have released its candidates lists, some seats are yet to be announced.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared three days after polling.