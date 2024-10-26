Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 2nd List With 22 Candidates, Gopichand Padalkar Fielded From Jat, Hemant Rasane From Pune

BJP fields Gopichand Padalkar from Jat, Hemant Rasane from Pune's Kasaba Peth | File

Mumbai: With the polling for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner, all the political parties have released their list of candidates. The BJP on Saturday released its second list of candidates consisting of 22 names, including constituencies like Akola West, Dhule, Rural, Latur Rural, Washim, Gadchiroli, Nashik Central, Pen and three seats from Pune among others.

The BJP had become the first major party in Maharashtra to announce the candidates for the ensuing assembly polls. The first list included 99 names.

BJP's second list

From the second list released on Saturday, some of the key candidates and constituencies are: Hemant Rasane from Pune's Kasaba Peth, Sunil Kamble from Pune Cantonment and Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla, Devyani Pharande from Nashik Central, Ravindra Patil from Pen, Ramesh Karad from Latur Rural, Satyajit Deshmukh from Shirala, Gopichand Padalkar from Jat among others.

The BJP in its first list had announced 99 candidates, which includes all key leaders from Maharashtra including Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, party's state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Ashish Shelar, Rahul Narwekar and others.