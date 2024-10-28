 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East

Zeeshan Siddique has been fielded from Mumbai's Bandra East seat from NCP Ajit Pawar faction. Before filing his nomination, Zeeshan thanked the NCP leaders for supporting him after death of his father, Baba Siddique. He also said Salman Khan calls him every night, which is a huge support for him. Siddique will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Varun Sardesai

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Zeeshan Siddique Dumped Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's Bandra East |

Mumbai: With only 24 hours left to file nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections, several key leaders stepped out to file their nominations on Monday. Among them, was Zeeshan Siddique, who has been fielded from Mumbai's Bandra East seat. Siddique dumped Congess and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP last week and has been fielded from Bandra East, from where he won in 2014 with a Congress ticket.

Before filing his nomination, speaking with the media, Zeeshan thanked Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders like Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for standing by him during the difficult time. Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique was shot dead on Dusserah day right in middle of the road outside his Bandra office. The local politics took a new turn after the sensational murder.

Read Also
Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique
article-image

I am grateful to the public who stood with me during this difficult time. My father gave his life working for the public. I will follow his footsteps. He is my guiding light. In last five years, I have completed works in Bandra East which could not be done for the last 20 years. I will continue working for housing issues in Bandra East," Zeeshan said speaking with ANI.

Varun Sardesai To Contest Against Zeeshan Siddique

FPJ Shorts
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25
Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Splitting Family; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Splitting Family; VIDEO

The MVA left the Bandra East seat for the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction. The Sena (UBT) has fielded Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai from the constituency. Sardesai is maternal cousin of Aaditya Thackeray and another prominent young face of Sena UBT.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Ab Faisla Janata Legi', Zeeshan Siddique Slams Congress-Sena UBT On Fielding Candidate In...
article-image

Meanwhile, in an interview with the BBC, Zeeshan Siddique said that Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is also a close friend of the Siddique family, calls him every night after his father's murder. Salmam Bhai is a huge support for me, Zeeshan said.

Salman Khan's friendly relations with Zeeshan highlight his support for Zeeshan's career choice. This also makes the battle for Sena UBT candidate Varun Sardesai a challenging one. Sardesai has filed his nomination last week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maratha-OBC Division Likely To Tilt Scales In Marathwada's Parli, Beed

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maratha-OBC Division Likely To Tilt Scales In Marathwada's Parli, Beed

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad...

Maharashtra: MHADA Fails To Provide Essential Details For Konkan Board Lottery, 2 Weeks After Launch

Maharashtra: MHADA Fails To Provide Essential Details For Konkan Board Lottery, 2 Weeks After Launch

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar...