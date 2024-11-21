Maharashtra Elections 2024: 58.22% Voter Turnout Recorded By 5 PM; Gadchiroli Leads At 69.63%, Mumbai City Trails At 49.07%

Maharashtra sees 58.22% voter turnout; Gadchiroli highest at 69.63%, Mumbai City lowest at 49.07% | Photo: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The people of Maharashtra went to the polls for the 2024 Assembly elections, with a voter turnout of 58.22% recorded by 5 pm, according to the State Election Commission. This figure is likely to go up once the latest figures are made available by the election commission.

In the Lok Sabha election held early this year the voting per centage was 61.29 %. The elections saw varying participation across different districts, with some regions witnessing high turnout while others recorded lower numbers.

Highest and Lowest Voter Turnout by Districts

Gadchiroli, with a high number of tribal voters, emerged as the leader with the highest voter turnout, recording an impressive 69.63%. Kolhapur followed closely at 67.97%. Other districts with notable participation include Bhandara (65.88%), Gondia (65.09%), Satara (64.16%), and Chandrapur (64.48%).

In stark contrast, Mumbai city had the lowest voter turnout across the state, with only 49.07% of voters casting their EVMs. Thane came in second last with 49.76%, while Mumbai suburbs had a slightly higher turnout at 51.76%. Pune and Jalgaon saw better engagement, with voting percentages of 54.09% and 54.69%, respectively.

Voting Progression Through the Day

Voting began at 7 am, and by 9 am, the state had recorded 6.61% voter turnout. This number steadily increased throughout the day, reaching 18.14% by 11 am, and 32.18% by 1 pm. By 3 pm, the turnout had risen to 45.53%, and by 5 pm, it had reached 58.22%.

In Mumbai, the turnout was noticeably lower in the morning hours, with 6.25% in the city and 7.88% in the suburbs by 9 am. By 11 am, the numbers had increased to 15.78% in the city and 17.99% in the suburbs. By 1 pm, the turnout had risen to 27.73% in Mumbai city and 30.43% in the suburbs. As the day progressed, Mumbai city saw a turnout of 49.07%, while the suburbs reached 51.76%.

Election Complaints and Enforcement Actions

Between October 15 and November 20, 2024, a total of 10,139 complaints were registered on the C-Vigil app regarding violations of the code of conduct during the elections. The Election Commission resolved 10,134 of these complaints.

In terms of enforcement, state and central agencies have seized illegal assets worth Rs 706.98 crore, including money, liquor, drugs, and precious metals, in operations across Maharashtra.

Tragic Incident in Beed

In a shocking incident, an independent candidate from Beed, identified as Balasaheb Narayan Shinde (43), collapsed and died at a polling booth. Shinde, who had arrived at the polling station to cast his vote, suffered a cardiac arrest while standing in the queue. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The police have confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem. Shinde was one of 31 candidates contesting from Beed constituency.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Active Participation

In a bid to strengthen his presence in the region, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT), visited several party offices to review voting progress. Thackeray, who faced criticism during the Lok Sabha elections for not engaging with Mumbai constituencies, made a concerted effort to visit Shiv Sena shakhas in areas like Jogeshwari, Girgaon, Mahim, Sewri, Lalbaug, and Parel. He was accompanied by MP Anil Desai and MLC Anil Parab.

Election Campaign Complaints

In another incident, a complaint was registered against UBT candidate Kedar Dighe and his party workers in Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where CM Eknath Shinde is seeking re-election, for allegedly distributing liquor and money to influence voters.

During the ongoing voting for the Assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an unauthorized visit to the Chandivali constituency and reportedly conducted a roadshow in support of Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Lande, urging people to vote. This action by Chief Minister Shinde is considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In response, Ganesh Chavan, the chief polling agent for MVA candidate Naseem Khan, has filed a written complaint requesting that an FIR be filed against both Chief Minister Shinde and Dilip Lande under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act at the SakiNaka police station.

The complaint stated that On November 20, 2024, during the ongoing voting for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a roadshow in support of Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Lande in the Chandivali constituency.

The roadshow took place around 3 PM, starting from Kajupada Ghas Compound and extending to the St. Jude High School area, which is home to several polling booths. This action is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, and the unauthorized presence of the Chief Minister in the area raises serious concerns. It is seen as an attempt to interfere with the free and fair conduct of the election, potentially influencing voters.