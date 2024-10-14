 Maharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Shinde Govt's Allocation Of Funds
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Shinde Govt's Allocation Of Funds

Maharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Shinde Govt's Allocation Of Funds

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Rohit Pawar and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, Rohit Pawar during his dialogue with the FPJ said, "The excessive number of projects the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra has been announcing over the last few days has multiplied the financial burden on the state."

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar | X/@RRPSpeaks

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra assembly elections will be announced by the Election Commission of India any time now, the government is holding back-to-back cabinet meetings. Every meeting, 20 to 80 decisions are been taken and massive projects and schemes are been announced to woo the voters before the code of conduct kicks in.

"The Mahayuti is announcing so many schemes, that they have now allotted Rs 23 crore budget to convey the cabinet decision to the citizens via SMS," said NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar. "If they had time, they would draw a scheme for invitations for their family functions too," he said slamming the Mahyuti's projects.

"At a time when the government owes Rs 40,000 to the contractors, they have been awarding bigger contracts. Seeing the state’s financial condition, the new contractors are hesitant to come on board," the NCP (SP) leader and MLA from Karjar-Jamkhed Rohit Pawar (39) said during his dialogue with The Free Press Journal ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read Also
‘Will Shun Haryana-Type Mistakes In Maharashtra,’ NCP (SP) MLA Says Rohit Pawar
article-image

Speaking over state's economic condition, Pawar said, "The government has now made the PWD almost jobless by creating a new entity, the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Company (MSIDC), and clubbing it with district road works, which was earlier taken care of at the local level. Road works to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore have been allocated to the cartels of contractors," he alleged.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch Unit 3
Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch Unit 3
Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral
Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral
Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2

“It is a very serious situation in Maharashtra that despite awarding contracts, the works are unable to commence because of financial restraints. There are no funds to grant scholarships and implement schemes. The government goes on announcing schemes without checking the ground reality,” Pawar said.

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) To Get Another Boost In Western Maharashtra As BJP Leader Sanjay Kakade Likely To...
article-image

Speaking on the recent Pune gangrape case, Rohit Pawar highlighted that the economic issues in the state are been converted into frustration and rising crimes. "The issues at the core need to be addressed. The police are overloaded with work and there are no new recruitments to fill vacant posts. There is inefficiency because of the lack of workforce. We need to study socio-economic angles to make new policies," Pawar said.

The young leader stressed that the increased accountability is the need of the hour.

Rohit Pawar also said that it is high time the Mahayuti government needs to be removed. If we opposition does not counter now, by 2029 the people of Maharashtra will take charge in their hands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Focusing Only On Muslim Community & Sidelining Other...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Focusing Only On Muslim Community & Sidelining Other...

Maharashtra Congress Leaders To Hold Crucial Meeting With Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi In Delhi...

Maharashtra Congress Leaders To Hold Crucial Meeting With Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi In Delhi...

Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After...

Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After...