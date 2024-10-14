‘Will Shun Haryana-Type Mistakes In Maharashtra,’ NCP (SP) MLA Says Rohit Pawar

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar | X/@RRPSpeaks

The BJP did not win the Haryana election; the Congress lost it. However, due to the mistakes made there, the Congress is no longer overconfident in Maharashtra, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is benefiting from this, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has said.

In a freewheeling discussion at FPJ Dialogue, Pawar said the MVA will continue the Ladki Bahin scheme after coming to power; leaders of the ruling Mahayuti were trying to confuse voters by saying that the scheme would be discontinued, he said.

People in Haryana were against the BJP. However, the Congress lost due to confusion in ticket distribution and no connection with the ground realities. Besides, lack of coordination among the party’s three senior leaders seemed to have cost them badly, said the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar.

Asked about the state’s economy, Pawar said that on the one hand, the Mahayuti government refuses to release arrears worth Rs 40,000 crore owed to contractors; on the other, it allocates new contracts generously. The state has now made the PWD almost jobless by creating a new entity, the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Company (MSIDC), and clubbing it with district road works, which was earlier taken care of at the local level. Road works to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore have been allocated to the cartels of contractors, he alleged.

“The National Highways Department headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari allocates works normally 30% to 40% below the estimated cost. Here we are allocating road contracts above 40% of the estimated cost, allowing a few to pocket taxpayers’ money, alleged Pawar. Projects such as the Pune Ring Road, he said, estimated to cost Rs16,000 crore, were allocated for Rs22,000 crore. The revised cost has now been fixed at Rs40,000 crore, he said.

Giving another example, he said the basic cost of the Samriddhi Highway was Rs28,000 crore but shot up to Rs35,000 later. A substantial amount was said to have been diverted for Gujarat elections, Pawar alleged. According to him, the assets of the ex-managing director of MSRDC, Mopalwar, was around Rs3,000 crore. “I have given a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in this case and will follow it up after coming to power,” said the MLA.

A new venture that has gained momentum was that of purchasing land parcels near big-ticket projects. People close to the higher-ups purchase those at a nominal rate and later sell, pocketing the benefits of a huge compensation price.

“I won't let it happen in my constituency Karjat-Jamkhed,” he said, adding that he has asked farmers not to sell their land to agents as those will soon be requisitioned for a new highway connecting Ahmedabad to Chennai. “They will get a good price for the same,” he said.

Pawar-led Baramati Agro Ltd has been facing an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). When asked about its status, he said the probe was on by the Delhi office. “Had I made a mistake, I would have panicked. I have documents that could get the ED in trouble. Pawar Saheb had also received a notice. I faced them,” Rohit said

“I have asked them to call me again but they haven’t.”