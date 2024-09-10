'Karjat-Jamkhed Battle Will Be Fascinating': NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Sets Sights On Retaining Seat

Rohit Pawar | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has set his sights on retaining the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district. Pawar, who defeated two-time sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Shinde in 2019, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and declared he was ready to take on the "mighty," stating that the contest in Karjat-Jamkhed this time will be one of the "most keenly watched ones in Maharashtra."

एका internal source च्या माहितीनुसार परवाच भाजपचा अंतर्गत सर्व्हे आला असून त्यामध्ये अजितदादांच्या गटाला ७-११ जागा, शिंदे साहेबांच्या गटाला १७-२२ जागा आणि भाजपला ६२-६७ जागा मिळून लोकसभेची पुनरावृत्ती होण्याचा अंदाज आल्याने भाजपमध्ये अंतर्गत गोटात भीती पसरलीय. यातूनच केंद्रीय… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) September 10, 2024

"According to a source, BJP's internal survey results came out yesterday, predicting that Ajit Dada's group will secure 7-11 seats, Shinde Saheb's group will get 17-22 seats, and BJP will win 62-67 seats. This has sparked significant activity at the central level. A senior BJP leader has reportedly offered certain seats to Ajit Dada and even offered 6 to 7 additional seats if Ajit Dada fields prominent leaders against (Sharad) Pawar Saheb's candidates or shows readiness to field independents against them," wrote Rohit.

"Regarding Karjat-Jamkhed, they are saying, 'Kuch bhi kar ke, abhi use wahi pe roko.' Now, it is certain that the Karjat-Jamkhed fight will be the most keenly watched ones in the state. But I am also ready to fight against this great power, and I believe that the people of Karjat-Jamkhed will show this great power what self-respect and loyalty mean in this great war," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar stated that his party would secure 85 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, according to an internal survey. "All parties conduct such surveys. Our survey, which covered 150 seats, shows us winning 85 seats. The MVA will fight together and will ensure good governance for the people of Maharashtra," the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly asserted. He also dismissed some surveys that gave the Mahayuti the lead, saying the agencies conducting them are misleading people after charging hefty fees.