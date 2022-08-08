Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led government will soon fall, says Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-DCM Devendra Fadnavis government saying that it was difficult to understand who is the real CM of Maharashtra. He reiterated that the Shinde-Fadnavis government will fall soon as it has been illegally formed.

Earlier, Aaditya, who was to start his third leg of Shiv Samvad Yatra from tomorrow, cancelled it due to fever and cold.

Addressing the party workers at Matoshree, Aaditya said the verdict in Shiv Sena's battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation.

"A question that is asked is whether an elected government exists in the state or not. In the jumbo cabinet of two people, it cannot be understood who the real chief minister is," Aaditya said.

Aaditya has challenged the rebel legislators to resign and face elections to prove themselves. “These rebel leaders left Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray only for their personal ambitions. They did so when their leader was seriously ill. Their true face needs to be exposed,” he added.

Incidentally, an expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, over a month after Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM on June 30.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray fell on June 29 after a rebellion by Shinde and 39 Sena MLAs.