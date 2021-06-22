Maharashtra Education dept proposes scheme to cover educational expenses of COVID-19 orphans: All you need to know

The Maharashtra government has already announced financial assistance for children orphaned due to COVID-19. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on June 2.

The government has announced that fixed deposits of Rs five lakh will be made in the name of orphaned children who have lost at least one parent to COVID-19. They will also get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,125.

At present there are 162 children in the state who have lost both parents, at least one of them to the pandemic. Nine such kids are in government institutions as they have no relatives to take care of them, officials said.

Any child (upto the age of 18) whose both parents have died of COVID-19 after March 1, 2020, or one parent has died of COVID-19 and other because of any other reason (prior to or after the COVID-19 outbreak) will be eligible for this aid.

As many as 5,172 children in the state have lost one parent to COVID-19, their other parent being alive, as per official data.