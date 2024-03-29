Maharashtra Education Commissioner Urges Withdrawal Of Approval For Kapol Vidyanidhi International School Amid Controversies

The state education commissioner has recommended cancelling the government's approval to Kandivali's Kapol Vidyanidhi international school, which has been caught in the eye of storm for more than two years. The private institute has been facing a litany of complaints ranging from charging excess fees, forcing students to purchase textbooks from school to barring them from classrooms over non-payment of fees.

In a recent letter to the school education department, the commissioner said that the deputy director of education (Mumbai region) has suggested withdrawing the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the state government, allowing Kapol Vidyanidhi's affiliation to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The commissioner has requested the government to act in the light of this recommendation.

In January, Sandeep Sanagve, the regional deputy director, had also found the school violating the provisions of Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1987, which provides protection from schools charging excessive fees. He had directed Navnath Vanave, Education Inspector, Mumbai West Zone, to initiate action against the school for the violation.

For more than two years, the institute has also been under the scanner for allegedly lacking recognition under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The law requires all privately-run schools to obtain a certificate of recognition by fulfilling norms pertaining to teachers, building, teaching hours and library. The state's 2011 rules for implementing the Act require schools to submit a self declaration-cum-application (commonly known as 'Form 1') to the district education officer. The certificate of recognition (known as 'Form 2') is awarded to an institute following an on-site inspection.

Owing to alleged discrepancies in compliance of these rules, Vanave last year sought Kapol Vidyanidhi's closure and directed his deputy to shift its students to nearby schools. The institute has, however, challenged the directive in the Bombay High Court. In its petition, the school claimed that it has the necessary permission from the BMC's education officer as well as permanent affiliation from the CISCE. It further contended that it need not acquire the certificate of recognition as it's a Gujarati-minority institute, hence exempted from the RTE Act.

Vipul Shah, the father of a student at the school and one of the complainants, welcomed the commissioner's recommendation. Blaming the education officials for the delay in acting against the school, he said, “The education inspector was asked to shut the school but he didn't take any action for more than a year. The truth has prevailed.”