Maharashtra: ‘Economic slowdown due to erratic central decisions’

Mumbai: Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai on Friday alleged that some "erratic" decisions by the Centre may have caused economic slowdown in the country.

The minister was discussing issues related to industrial slump.

"The Centre has made some erratic decisions, which could have slowed down investment here," he said.

The Centre has created a "trust deficit" among the potential foreign investors, the minister alleged.

Instances like cancellation of tender for Amravati assembly spoiled country’s image.

The industries minister also cited disputes between some companies and the Union government.

"There have been instances such as Vodafone case, where several old tax dues are now being recovered," he claimed.