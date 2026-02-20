Maharashtra DY CM Sunetra Pawar To Attend MLA Shekhar Nikam Daughter's Wedding In Sawarde; Fulfils Late Ajit Pawar’s Promise

Maharashtra DY CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar To Attend MLA Shekhar Nikam Daughter's Wedding In Sawarde; Fulfils Late Ajit Pawar’s Promise | Sourced

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar is set to attend the wedding of Mukta Nikam, daughter of Chiplun–Sangameshwar MLA Shekhar Nikam, in Sawarde on February 20, in a gesture that carries deep emotional significance.

She was welcomed by MLAs Aniket Tatkare and Ajit Yashwantrao, along with party workers and supporters from the constituency. The Nikam and Pawar families share long-standing ties that date back to the late Govindrao Nikam, founder of the Sahyadri Education Institute and former Member of Parliament.

Mukta Nikam will tie the knot with Akshay Shinde, son of Ravindra Shinde of Ovali, at a grand ceremony scheduled to be held in Sawarde. Sunetra Pawar’s visit is being seen as the fulfilment of a promise made by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to the Nikam family.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the late Ajit Pawar had assured Shekhar Nikam that he would personally attend his daughter’s wedding. Due to his busy schedule, the muhurat for the ceremony was reportedly fixed based on a date suggested by Pawar himself, and the wedding arrangements were planned keeping his commitment in mind.

However, Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in a plane crash on January 28, casting a shadow of grief over both families. His sudden demise came as a shock to the Nikam family, for whom his assurance was more than a political commitment, it was a matter of personal bond and trust. In keeping her late husband’s promise, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar will attend the ceremony on behalf of her late husband.

A grand pavilion has been set up in Sawarde for the occasion, with elaborate preparations underway. Leaders across party lines are expected to attend the ceremony, which is likely to witness a significant gathering from the region.

Sunetra Pawar’s visit is being viewed as a reaffirmation of the enduring ties between the Nikam and Pawar families, reflecting a relationship rooted in loyalty, respect and shared history beyond politics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/