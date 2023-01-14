Maharashtra: Dy CM Fadnavis chairs conference with Senior Police Officers on Crime and Law & Order in state | FPJ

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis Chaired a conference of state's Senior Police Officers on Crime and Law and Order in the State at Pune on Saturday.

DGP Rajnish Seth, ACS (Home), Mumbai CP and Senior IPS officers from all over Maharashtra were present at the conference. The officers along with the DCM reviewed, analysed and discussed on the current law and order scenario of the state and decided steps to be taken for future strategies and plans.

Agreed action plan

The agreed action plan included crime trend and crime analysis on offences against body, property, crime against women, cyber crimes, economic offences and drug abuse. New technologies and methodologies for investigation and speedy detection of matters pertaining to the crimes were discussed at the conference. Additionally, essential steps and efforts on increasing the conviction rate with special focus on curbing menace of drug abuse were taken up. Sharing and adopting best practices while pursuing the cases were also deliberated upon at the conference.

Speaking at the conference Dy CM Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Police is one of the best police forces and I'm confident that it will catch up with the changing times and achieve the goals set collectively for the society’s peace and harmony, thereby leading to better progress of Maharashtra."

On the occasion, police officers were honoured for various achievements and their remarkable work in maintaining law and order in their jurisdiction. These officers were honoured for good crime conviction rate and arresting criminals & cracking cases using modern methods & technologies.

The police officers who were honoured during the conference include:

Vinayak Deshmukh, SP, Jalna

Ashok Dudhe, SP, Raigad

Rajendra Dabhade, SP, Sindhudurg

R. Raja, SP, Beed

Ankit Goyal, SP,Gadchiroli

Amitesh Kumar, CP, Nagpur

Amitabh Gupta, CP, Pune

Tejasvi Satpute, SP, Solapur Rural

Sadanand Date, CP, Mira-Bhayander

Krishnakant Upadhyay, SP, Circle-6

Vishal Thakur, DCP, Circle-11

Shashikumar Meena, DCP, Circle-1

Suresh Chillawar (PI, Shirala, Sangli) and Ritesh Kumar

