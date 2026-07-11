Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Targets Uddhav Thackeray Over Siddhivinayak Temple, Questions Silence On Alleged Donation Irregularities - Video

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of remaining silent over alleged irregularities at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "Yashwant Killedar, an MNS leader, held a press conference. In my reply yesterday, I raised the issue of that press conference. I asked why, when alleged discrepancies at the Siddhivinayak Temple came to light, Uddhav Thackeray, who was the Chief Minister at the time, did not order an investigation."

#WATCH | Nagpur | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Yashwant Killedar, an MNS leader, held a press conference. In my reply yesterday, I raised the issue of that press conference. I said that when there were discrepancies at the Siddhivinayak Temple, why did Uddhav… pic.twitter.com/raFG6MMA4y — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray

Referring to the Ram Mandir donation controversy, Shinde added, "Today, however, he is talking about the Ram Temple. Ram Raksha is a matter of faith and devotion for millions of Ram devotees. An investigation into what happened is underway, and no one will be spared."

According to India Today, during the Maharashtra Assembly session, Shinde targeted the opposition, particularly former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT), questioning their handling of alleged irregularities involving donations at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple while defending the Uttar Pradesh government's response to the Ram Mandir donation controversy.

During his speech, Shinde held up a document and alleged that there had been mismanagement and irregularities involving donation boxes at the Siddhivinayak Temple under the previous administration. He questioned why no action or inquiry had been initiated at the time.

"When your political associates were caught looting the donation boxes of the Siddhivinayak Temple, why did you not order a probe back then?" Shinde said. "I have documented proof showing the mismanagement that occurred under your watch," he added.

Ram Mandir probe underway

Shinde's remarks come amid an intense political exchange between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The issue has triggered a major political controversy, with both sides blaming each other over governance, accountability and ideological commitments.

Meanwhile, following the controversy, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir. Several individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is currently underway.