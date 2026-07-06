Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Launches 'Ramraksha Andolan' | Shiv Sena UBT Social Media

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir, questioning the safety of other major Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Addressing party workers and devotees during the launch of the statewide 'Ramraksha Andolan' at the historic Hanuman Temple at Dadar, Thackeray said, “If this is just a glimpse of Ayodhya, how much will they loot Kashi and Mathura?” He alleged that those who came to power in the name of Lord Ram had failed to protect the faith and trust of Hindus.

The agitation began with a Maha Aarti, followed by the recitation of the Ramraksha Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa, and Maruti Stotra. Thackeray appealed to Hindus across the country to remain vigilant, asserting that while Hindus are simple and devout, they are “not foolish” and would not forgive those who misuse religion for political gains.

Recalling Shiv Sena's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Thackeray claimed that Shiv Sainiks had actively participated in kar seva, shila pujan, and the Ram temple campaign. He accused the BJP of exploiting Hindutva while attempting to weaken the Shiv Sena after coming to power.

Referring to reports of alleged irregularities at religious institutions, Thackeray also cited claims of thefts and mismanagement at temples including Kedarnath, Badrinath and Ujjain, and questioned the whereabouts of donations and silver bricks contributed by devotees to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Reacting to the protest, Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Thackeray's renewed focus on Lord Ram. “I am happy that Uddhavji has finally remembered Ram. He had abandoned Ram's path, which led to his party's decline. If he follows Ram's path, it will benefit him. He should recite the Ramraksha every day, not just today,” Fadnavis said.

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