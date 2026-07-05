Mankhurd House Collapse Kills Six Amid Mumbai Monsoon Fury; Tree Fall, Building Collapse Add To Weekend Toll | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Atleast six people died and one is injured in a house collapse in Mankhurd on Sunday night. Of the deceased includes five men and one female were declared dead on arrival by Shatabdi hospital, the BMC officials said.

Incident Details

Several people were suspected to be trapped under the debris after a house collapse in Mankhurd amidst relentless heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm in Chawl No. 05, Janta Nagar, Behind Hanuman Mandir, Mankhurd. The BMC disaster management cell said that two to three huts of ground plus three structure have collapsed and people are suspected to be trapped under those debris. Agencies including MFB, police, local civic ward office staff and an ambulance have been deployed.

Other disaster incidents amid incessant rainfall

On Sunday, a three-storey vacant building was also reported to have collapsed on Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road near Worli Dairy. No injuries were reported in the incident.

While on Sunday noon, a 63-year-old man Yunus Kundawala, was killed as a tree collapsed on a shop in Kurla he was in. The incident took place on Sunday noon in Naupada, near BMC Hindi School, Kamani, Kurla West. The victim was taken to Fauzia Hospital immediately, where he was declared dead on arrival. The BMC granted ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the Kundawala's family.

On Saturday afternoon, a 18-year-old Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed lost his life after a tree branch fell on the motorcycle he was riding in Aarey colony. As per officials, the victim had come to Aarey colony along with his friends to enjoy monsoon, when the free branch fell on his head and he lost consciousness. The victim was rushed to Balaji Hospital in Malad, but was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered Accident Death Report (ADR) in the incident.

This has taken the monsoon-related deaths in Mumbai to five. Since the monsoon fury began last week, the city has witnessed death of 11-year Vihan Shrivastav due to tree fall on the school bus in Chembur, a man lost life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka, and a resident in a MHADA cessed building in Walkeshwar was killed after the balcony collapsed amid heavy downpour.

Several citizens have been injured due to monsoon-related disasters including tree falls, short circuits, wall/house collapses etc.

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