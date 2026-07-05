Bhiwandi Roads Crumble After Just Three Days Of Rain, Citizens Question ₹10 Crore Civic Works As Potholes Wreak Havoc |

Bhiwandi: Just three days of relentless monsoon rain have exposed the fragile state of Bhiwandi's roads, with several recently resurfaced stretches already crumbling into dangerous potholes, raising serious questions over the quality of civic works worth crores of rupees.

Two-Wheeler Riders Bear Brunt

As rainwater conceals deep craters across major roads, two-wheeler riders are bearing the brunt, with frequent accidents and injuries being reported. The deteriorating road conditions have also brought traffic to a crawl on some of the city's busiest corridors, intensifying public anger over what residents describe as poor-quality infrastructure and lack of accountability.

The worst-hit stretch is the road connecting the ST Stand, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and the Old Agra Road. Large potholes and damaged road surfaces have slowed vehicular movement, resulting in severe traffic congestion throughout the day. The situation has disrupted daily commuting and affected commercial activity in the city's busy market areas.

Other badly damaged roads include Nashik Road, the Bagh-e-Firdous–Vanjarpatti Naka stretch, Kalyan Road, Anjur Phata and several key arterial roads across the city. In many places, the asphalt layer has been completely washed away, leaving behind deep craters that have become a major safety hazard during the ongoing rains.

Residents said the problem has become an annual monsoon ritual, alleging that roads repaired before the rainy season fail after the first spell of heavy rain, forcing commuters to navigate hazardous conditions every year.

No Emergency Repair Fund

Municipal Corporator and Standing Committee member Faraz Bahauddin Baba questioned the quality of the road works undertaken by the civic body. Speaking to FPJ Faraz claimed that nearly ₹10 crore was spent between April and June on road resurfacing and repairs, yet several roads deteriorated after the very first heavy showers.

He alleged that the poor quality of construction had rendered newly repaired roads unusable within days, exposing commuters to unnecessary risks.Despite spending crores of rupees, citizens have not received safe and durable roads. The condition of the roads clearly raises questions about the quality of work executed he said.

No Emergency Repair Fund

Baba further alleged that the BNCMC had failed to earmark a dedicated emergency fund for monsoon pothole repairs this year. According to him, previous years saw separate provisions for emergency maintenance during the rainy season, enabling immediate repairs whenever roads developed potholes.

If a separate monsoon repair budget had been kept ready damaged roads could have been repaired without delay even during the rains, providing immediate relief to citizens he said.

Demanding accountability Faraz called for an independent quality audit of all recently executed road projects. He urged the civic administration to initiate strict action against contractors and officials found responsible for substandard work, saying public money should not be squandered on infrastructure that fails at the first test of the monsoon.

Civic Engineer Responds

Responding to the allegations, BNCMC City Engineer Jameel Patel said the civic body had earmarked nearly ₹10 crore for road repairs during the current financial year, of which resurfacing works worth approximately ₹6 crore had already been completed.

While refraining from commenting on the allegations regarding construction quality, Patel said temporary repairs had commenced using grit powder and crushed stone to fill potholes during the ongoing rains. He added that the civic administration is also preparing a separate proposal for monsoon road repairs, and a large-scale repair drive will be launched once the necessary financial approvals are obtained.

Meanwhile, residents continue to question how roads repaired just weeks ago could deteriorate so rapidly after only a few days of rainfall. Citizens have demanded greater transparency in public works and stricter monitoring of contractors executing civic projects.

With the monsoon expected to intensify in the coming weeks, commuters fear that unless immediate repairs are undertaken and accountability is fixed, Bhiwandi's damaged roads will continue to pose a serious threat to public safety, disrupt traffic movement and inflict further hardship on thousands of daily commuters.

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