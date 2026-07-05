Vasai Lawyers Launch Savinay Satyagraha From July 5 To Protest Judicial Delays, Cite 41-Year-Old Civil Suit As Stark Example | AI

Mumbai: Alleging that crippling judicial delays and administrative failures have reduced courts to "date-seeking centres", lawyers in Vasai have announced a Savinay Satyagraha (civil disobedience campaign) from July 5 to press for urgent reforms in the justice delivery system.

Public Confidence Eroded

In a joint statement issued last week, the Bar Association of Vasai and the Vasai Advocates' Association said the prolonged delays had eroded public confidence in the judiciary and severely affected both litigants and the legal profession.

Citing what they described as one of the starkest examples of judicial delay, the associations said a civil suit instituted in 1985 was decided only in May this year, after a wait of 41 years. They argued that when a trial itself takes four decades, obtaining final relief after appeals becomes virtually impossible.

Litigants and Young Lawyers Suffer

The associations said litigants, frustrated by the slow pace of proceedings, often blame their lawyers and switch legal representation, while young advocates struggle to build their practice because cases move at a glacial pace.

Following a six-month review of the functioning of the courts, the associations identified several causes for the mounting backlog. These include the failure to serve summons and notices because of an acute shortage of bailiffs, poor case management resulting in overcrowded cause lists, frequent loss of court records and applications, and failure to update the e-Courts portal, leading to missed hearing dates.

Urgent Relief Delayed

They also alleged that recording statements under Section 164 in criminal matters takes several hours, while applications for bail, interim injunctions, maintenance in domestic violence cases and other urgent relief remain pending for long periods. Delays in issuing certified copies of judgments, irregular remand scheduling and arbitrary prioritisation of criminal cases have further compounded the problem, they said.

The lawyers also levelled serious allegations against certain judicial officers, claiming that advocates had been subjected to humiliating treatment and inappropriate judicial conduct, creating an atmosphere that undermines their ability to discharge their professional duties.

Representations Ignored

According to the associations, detailed representations outlining these concerns were submitted to the Bombay High Court, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, and the Principal District Judge, Thane, in February, April, May and June this year. However, they alleged that none of the authorities responded.

Describing the official silence as an affront to the legal fraternity, the associations said they had no option but to launch a peaceful civil disobedience movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of Satyagraha and the constitutional ideals of B R Ambedkar.

They have appealed to advocates across the region to join the campaign and support the movement through meetings, representations and coordinated action.

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