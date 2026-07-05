BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Inspects Dombivli Cancer Hospital Retaining Wall Collapse, Orders Emergency Safety Measures |

Kalyan: A day after the collapse of a retaining wall at the under-construction cancer hospital on Tilak Road in Dombivli triggered panic among nearby residents, Maharashtra BJP State President Ravindra Chavan visited the site on Sunday, reviewed the situation with civic officials and the project contractor, and directed that emergency safety measures be implemented on a war footing.

Saturday Incident Triggered Panic

The collapse occurred on Saturday after soil caved in along the edge of an approximately 50-foot-deep excavation pit, bringing down the retaining wall and causing cracks to appear in adjacent residential buildings. The incident raised serious concerns over the structural stability of the surrounding area and the safety of local residents.

During his visit, Chavan conducted a detailed inspection of the affected site and held a meeting with officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and representatives of the hospital contractor to assess the situation and review the ongoing response.

Safety Top Priority

Emphasising that the safety of residents and nearby structures must remain the administration's highest priority, Chavan instructed officials to immediately strengthen protective measures and expedite all precautionary works. He also directed that steps be taken to prevent further soil subsidence and ensure that such incidents are not repeated during the construction process.

Following his directions, stabilisation and safety work began on a war footing. The administration has intensified efforts to reinforce the excavation area, prevent further land movement and minimise risks to neighbouring buildings.

Appeal for Calm

Appealing to residents to remain calm, Chavan urged the public not to believe or circulate rumours and to cooperate with the authorities. He assured citizens that the situation is being closely monitored and that every necessary measure would be taken to safeguard lives and property.

"The safety of citizens is our foremost concern. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and all required measures will be taken to ensure that residents remain safe," Chavan said during the inspection.

Officials Present

Meanwhile, civic authorities have secured the accident site by erecting barricades and deploying additional safety arrangements. Work to stabilise the soil and strengthen the vulnerable portions of the excavation is progressing rapidly under the supervision of municipal engineers and technical experts.

Among those present during the inspection were KDMC Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle, BJP Group Leader Shashikant Kamble, District President Nandu Parab, corporators Mandar Halbe, Dipesh Mhatre, Nandu Mhatre, corporator Ranjana Penkar, Khushboo Chaudhary, BJP Dombivli East Mandal President Mitesh Penkar, along with senior KDMC officials and representatives of the project contractor.

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