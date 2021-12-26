Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar turns down Devendra Fadnavis’ demand for CBI probe into alleged recruitment exam scam

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday has rejected BJP’s demand for CBI probe into the alleged malpractices and irregularities in recruitment exams of various departments and undertakings including TET exam. Pawar said the police have already launched a thorough investigation and the government has made it clear that it will not spare anyone.

‘’The investigation by Pune Police is on the right track. We are sure that they will get to the root of the case. It should not involve politics. The CBI has a lot of work to do,’’ said Pawar and reiterated that strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in recruitment exam irregularities.

‘’Maharashtra Police are competent. Earlier, we had handed over many cases to the CBI. What happened in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? It turned out to be a suicide,’’ said Pawar. He further noted that the government may consider to take help of other machinery in due course of time.

Pawar’s statement come's amid the state government being under attack for alleged scam in recruitment exams of the health department, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and Teachers' Eligibility Test. The Pune Police while probing the MHADA exam case arrested the former state exam regulators Tukaram Supe and Sukhdev Dere, GA Technology chief Ashwin Kumar and others in connection with TET exam malpractices.

Pune Police have already seized Rs 2.88 crore from Supe’s home and another Rs 33 lakh from Supe’s relatives. Further, the police have seized 25 kg of silver and 2 kg of gold from Ashwin Kumar's house.

Fadnavis in and outside the state legislature stuck to his demand for the CBI probe as it will help to expose links with the Mantralaya in the recruitment exam scam. ‘’My request to the Chief Minister is that if we want to find the real culprits who are holding millions of students hostage, then the case should be handed over to CBI,’’ he noted.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:06 AM IST