Maharashtra: DRI Seizes 520 Kgs Of Ganja Worth ₹1.4 Crore In Nagpur; Two Held

The Nagpur Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 520 kilograms of ‘Ganja’ valued at ₹1.04 crore and have arrested two persons in connection with the case, officials said on Tuesday. According to the DRI, the agency officers had successfully intercepted one truck at Borkhedi Toll near Nagpur on Monday morning.

"On examining the truck carefully, it was observed that it had one especially built-in cavity between the driver’s cabin and cargo portion of the truck. The cavity was found to contain 520 kilograms of ganja wrapped in 242 packages," said a DRI official. Two persons traveling on the said vehicle were apprehended and had been subsequently arrested under provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Last month, the officers of Nagpur DRI had successfully intercepted one truck at Mauda Toll near Nagpur and had arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling Ganja. On examining the truck's trolley carefully, it was observed that it had one especially built-in cavity underneath. The cavity was found to contain 211 kilograms of Ganja valued at ₹42.2 lakhs, packed in 100 packages.

The agency is now probing if these two cases have any links with each other. The officials are also investigating who is the supplier and recipient of the said consignment.

