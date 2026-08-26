Maharashtra: Dombivli Software Developer Loses ₹11 Lakh To Man She Met On Dating App Aisle, FIR Registered | Representative image

Mumbai: A shocking case of online financial fraud has come to light in Maharashtra, where a Dombivli woman allegedly lost Rs 11,05,852 to a man she met on the dating app Aisle. The woman is reportedly a senior software developer at LTIMindtree in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, the woman met a man on the dating app who identified himself as Sai Kiran Kondal Reddy. He allegedly claimed to work with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and promised to marry her.

Medical emergency used to seek money

The two reportedly spoke over the phone every day but never met in person. The alleged fraud began in April when Reddy claimed that his father was suffering from a kidney ailment and required medical treatment. He allegedly sought financial assistance from the woman.

According to police, the woman, believing his claims and promises, made several payments using her credit cards, UPI and personal savings.

Fake transfer receipts allegedly sent

The suspect allegedly later sent her fake receipts and screenshots, claiming that he had transferred the amount to the woman from the UK. However, no money was ever credited to her account.

She reportedly believed his explanation that the delay was due to the money being transferred from abroad and continued sending him money in instalments.

“Between April 18 and August 10, she allegedly made numerous payments, with the total amount reaching Rs 11,05,852,” a police officer said.

Believing that Reddy would eventually return the money, the woman reportedly made her final payment of Rs 1.33 lakh on August 10. She later realised that she had no money left, even her savings and that she had allegedly been duped.

Police register FIR

The woman subsequently approached the authorities and lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal before approaching the Vishnu Nagar Police, where an FIR was registered under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and further details are awaited.

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