Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 40-year-old duped of Rs 80k in Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery fraud

Vishwambhar Pandey, who lives in the Bhim Nagar area of Arera hills, told police that he received a call from a caller identifying himself as Vijay Kumar from KBC.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man lost Rs 80,000 after falling prey to Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery fraud, said police on Sunday.

Victim Vishwambhar Pandey reached the cyber cell on Friday and a case was registered with Arera hills police on Sunday.

Vishwambhar Pandey, who lives in Bhim Nagar area of Arera hills, told police that he received a call from a caller identifying himself as Vijay Kumar from KBC.

"He said I have received Rs 25 lakh from KBC. He asked me to pay the processing fee and the tax, for the reward," said the victim.

Pandey fell into the trap and deposited Rs 80,000 into the account number given by the accused.

However, when he did not receive any information about the reward after that, he tried calling the number but did not receive any response.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
