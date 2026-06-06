Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pushes Thane Cluster Redevelopment, Transfers Key Projects To MSRDC For Faster Execution | X / @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed authorities to expedite the Thane cluster redevelopment scheme and transfer key projects in Wagle Estate, Kisan Nagar and Kopri from MahaPreit (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd) to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

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Shinde stressed the need for immediate action to provide relief to thousands living in dilapidated and hazardous structures across Thane. He also announced that cluster redevelopment across the district would be accorded the status of ‘vital public housing projects’, enabling faster approvals and execution.

“This is not merely a housing project. It is a comprehensive urban renewal initiative that will offer safe homes, and a better quality of life to thousands of families,” Shinde said.

Officials informed that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had earlier approved the transfer of more than 60 hectares of land for the cluster rehabilitation project, with the understanding that it would receive 12.5% developed land in return. However, the process was delayed due to issues related to allotment of certain plots, consent from plot holders, rehabilitation of affected stakeholders and settlement of land reserved for tribal rehabilitation.

Shinde directed the industries department to resolve all pending issues and complete a tripartite agreement between MIDC and the Thane civic body within a week.

The government is also exploring a wider cluster redevelopment model for industrial and residential pockets in Wagle Estate, Navi Mumbai MIDC areas, KalyanDombivli MIDC zones and Vasai-Virar MIDC regions.