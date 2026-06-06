Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils 12-foot-tall bronze bust of Shivaji Maharaj At Navi Mumbai Airport on Shivrajyabhishek Din

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday unveiled a 12-foot-tall bronze bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Terminal 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Present at the unveiling ceremony were Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare, MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi, former MP Ramsheth Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal, CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel, officials of Navi Mumbai International Airport, and several other dignitaries.

According to Pudhari News, speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "I had said earlier that there should be a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at this airport in Raigad district. Accordingly, this statue has been erected. Now domestic and foreign passengers can get energy by looking at this statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

The unveiling coincided with the 353rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, celebrated as Shivrajyabhishek Din across Maharashtra.

Paying tribute to the Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis wrote on his X account (formerly twitter), "Salutations to the visionary and indomitable founder of Hindavi Swarajya, the greatest King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Shivrajyabhishek Din!"

He further wrote, "Honouring the unparalleled legacy of the greatest King, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Shivrajyabhishek Din!"

Honouring the unparalleled legacy of the greatest King, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of ShivRajyabhishek Din!



यशवंत, कीर्तिवंत, सामर्थ्यवंत, वरदवंत, पुण्यवंत, नीतिवंत असे अखंड हिंदुस्थानचे आराध्य दैवत, हिंदवी स्वराज्य… pic.twitter.com/4m5gTdEfpr — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 6, 2026

Meanwhile, the installation of the bust comes amid the steer of rapid development of Navi Mumbai. The statue is expected to serve as a prominent symbol of Maharashtra's cultural and Shivaji Maharaj legacy for tourist travellers passing through the airport.

Celebrations observed at Raigad Fort

Furthermore, thousands of people gathered at Raigad Fort to celebrate the 353rd coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The historic fort witnessed vibrant celebrations, with devotees and visitors marking the occasion with enthusiasm and pride.

Even the security arrangements were significantly strengthened for the celebrations, with over 1,200 police personnel, 150 officers, one SRPF company, 250 Home Guards, and three RCP units deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and safety the individuals are looked upon.