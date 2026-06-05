World Environment Day 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Bamboo Plantation Drive, Targets One Lakh Trees In FY27

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao plants a bamboo sapling at Patlipada Biodiversity Park during the city's World Environment Day plantation campaign | File Photo

Thane, June 5: To mark World Environment Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) organized a major plantation drive today at the Patlipada Biodiversity Park (popularly known as the Bamboo Van), planting approximately 200 bamboo saplings. The initiative was officially inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The event saw the attendance of several senior civic officials, including Deputy Commissioner Madhukar Bodke, Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan, and Senior Garden Superintendent Kedar Patil, alongside various municipal corporation employees.

Focusing on eco-friendly species

Commissioner Saurabh Rao commenced the drive by planting a specimen of ‘Buddha’s Belly Bamboo’, a distinctive variety highly regarded for its unique, bulbous culms (stems) and potent environmental benefits.

Environmental experts highlight this specific bamboo variant for its rapid growth rate, high carbon sequestration potential, and significant capacity to expand urban green cover.

Buddha's Belly Bamboo benefits

● High carbon sequestration (absorbs greenhouse gases)

● Rapid growth cycle (quickly establishes green cover)

● Natural noise & air barrier (ideal for urban zones)

A total of 200 saplings across eight distinct bamboo species were planted inside the biodiversity park during the drive. This initiative aligns with the TMC's broader, ambitious target to plant one lakh (100,000) trees across Thane during the 2026–27 fiscal year.

The civic body plans to achieve this milestone by utilizing open public spaces, community parks, roadside patches, and government institutions, heavily relying on public participation.

Civic chief reviews organic farming project

Following the plantation drive, Commissioner Rao inspected the municipal corporation’s operational Organic Farming Project, which is open to the general public. The localized facility cultivates a diverse mix of leafy vegetables, fruiting vegetables, tubers, and various fruit-bearing trees.

The project operates with a strong community focus:

● Charitable distribution: All organic produce harvested at the facility is distributed free of cost to local nature enthusiasts and orphanages.

● Public education hub: The site serves as an interactive community center offering free public guidance and training sessions on organic farming techniques, seed conservation, home composting, and natural agricultural practices.

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The successful execution of today's event was spearheaded by Garden Superintendent Kedar Patil. Moving forward, the Thane Municipal Corporation reiterated its long-term commitment to leading urban environmental conservation, preserving regional biodiversity, and consistently fostering eco-consciousness among local citizens.

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