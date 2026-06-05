World Environment Day 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Tree Plantation Drive; Sets Target Of One Lakh Trees

Panvel civic officials and residents plant native saplings as the municipal corporation begins its ambitious one lakh tree campaign | File Photo

Panvel, June 5: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched its ‘Tree Plantation Campaign 2026’ on the occasion of World Environment Day. The campaign was inaugurated through a tree plantation programme near Takka Bridge along the highway in Panvel under Ward Committee ‘D’.

Mayor outlines ambitious plantation target

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Nitin Patil said the civic body had planted 52,000 trees last year, all of them indigenous species, and has now set an ambitious target of planting one lakh trees during 2026.

आपलं पनवेल, स्वच्छ, हरित पनवेल’ बनविण्यासाठी आपण प्रयत्न् करूया : महापौर नितीन पाटील



जागतिक पर्यावरण दिन निमित्त वृक्षारोपण



मागील वर्षी पालिकेने 52 हजार झाडे लावली, विशेष म्हणजे ही सर्व देशी बनावटीची झाडे आहेत. या वर्षीही महापालिकेने 1 लाख झाडे लावण्याचे उद्दीष्ट हाती घेतले… pic.twitter.com/N6aGkBpeiT — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) June 5, 2026

"We seek the cooperation of all citizens in this large-scale plantation drive. Let us work together to build a clean and green Panvel," Patil said.

The programme was attended by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, House Leader Prakash Binedar, corporators Ajay Bahira, Sumit Zunzarrao and Asmita Gharat, Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Nanasaheb Kamthe, Garden Department Head Anil Kokare, Chief Sanitation Inspector Arun Kamble, Garden Supervisor Siddharth Kamble, Public Relations Officer Nitin Sake, along with other municipal officials and employees.

Inaugural drive and participation

As part of the inaugural drive, 50 saplings belonging to native species such as Ashoka, Kanchan, Tamhan and Karanj were planted. Garden department officials, sanitation staff, environmental enthusiasts, local residents, senior citizens, and social activists also participated in the programme.

Simultaneous plantation activities were conducted in various parts of the municipal area, including Navade, Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Kamothe.

Year-long plantation plans

The municipal corporation has planned to plant approximately one lakh trees throughout the year. Under the initiative, 15,000 trees will be planted directly by the PMC's Garden Department, while another 35,000 trees will be planted in Navade, Kharghar, and Taloja through a joint effort involving the civic body and Green Yatri Foundation.

In addition, around 50,000 trees will be planted using the Miyawaki afforestation method, which is known for creating dense urban forests and accelerating ecological restoration.

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The civic body is also promoting bamboo cultivation under the Government of India's National Bamboo Mission and the Maharashtra Government's Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana. Officials said that approximately 7,000 bamboo saplings were planted by the corporation last year under the initiative.

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