World Environment Day 2026: BMC Launches 'ReRoot' Urban Forest Project At Kanjurmarg Landfill, To Plant 16,000 Trees

A large-scale plantation drive at Kanjurmarg aims to create a green buffer and support ecological restoration around the waste processing facility | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 4: To mark World Environment Day, the BMC and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. will launch 'ReRoot', an urban forest restoration initiative, at the Kanjurmarg waste processing facility on Friday. As part of the project, around 16,000 trees will be planted across the landfill site to enhance green cover and support ecological restoration.

Facing continued criticism from the Bombay High Court over pollution and odour concerns at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, the BMC has initiated measures to create a green buffer zone between the waste facility and surrounding residential areas.

The plantation drive forms part of an environmental mitigation plan aimed at reducing the landfill's impact and accelerating its transformation into a scientifically managed waste-processing ecosystem.

16,000 trees to be planted

The project will see the plantation of nearly 16,000 trees comprising more than seven indigenous and eco-friendly species at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

The new plantations will complement the 12,800 plants already growing at the site, creating a substantial green buffer and boosting the city's urban biodiversity.

According to a senior civic official, "The ‘ReRoot’ initiative aims to promote ecological restoration while encouraging public participation, with citizens invited to take part in the tree-planting activities."

Green buffer to tackle pollution

Under the plantation plan, the green buffer will feature a layered arrangement of tall trees, medium-height vegetation and dense shrubs to maximise its effectiveness as a natural barrier against pollution and odour. The initiative will rely on native, resilient species capable of thriving in landfill environments.

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The Kanjurmarg site currently handles about 6,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with around 1,000 metric tonnes recycled and the rest directed to the bioreactor facility.

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