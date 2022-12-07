Maharashtra: Defective chairs to be replaced in Palghar district HQ

The old chairs | FPJ

Palghar: The uncomfortable chairs in offices at the Palghar district headquarters are getting replaced with new ones, after several complaints. The complex houses the Collector office building, zilla parishad office building, district police headquarters, and the administrative A and administrative B buildings.

Land worth approximately Rs 400 crore was given to CIDCO for this work. An additional 101 hectares of government land was given to CIDCO for the interior work and furniture of all these buildings.

The new chairs | FPJ

Complaints about chairs having short backrests and no armrests

Three buildings excluding the administrative buildings were functional from Sep 1, 2021. However, there were complaints about chairs having short backrests and no armrests, thereby making it uncomfortable to sit for a long duration. As a result, many of the offices in the complex opted to use the chairs that they were using in their earlier offices before shifting to the district headquarters.

Meanwhile, there are also complaints about other types of furniture and fixtures in these offices. There are quality-related complaints about cubical tables in many offices, with thin, poor quality metal sheets used that have bent over time. The table tops have rusted and the paint has lost lustre. Many of the tables used in conference halls have tops fitted with thin ply and the sunmica pasted on these tops is chipping off. Even the plywoodused for partitions has been damaged after a few months of use.

As CIDCO has taken steps to replace the defective chairs in the collector office complex, a similar request is being made to repair or replace the other defective furniture and fixtures. The FPJ tried to get more details about the quantum of replacements to be made but received no response until the time of going to press.