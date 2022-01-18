Maharashtra: Decision on reopening schools will be taken in 4-5 days, says minister

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu on Tuesday said that a decision on reopening schools will be taken in the next four to five days and a proposal has been sent in this regard.

The minister was speaking to ABP Majha in an interview.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Schools have been shut in Maharashtra till February 15 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state."Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Tope had told reporters.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:44 PM IST