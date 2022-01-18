e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Maharashtra: Decision on reopening schools will be taken in 4-5 days, says minister

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu on Tuesday said that a decision on reopening schools will be taken in the next four to five days and a proposal has been sent in this regard.

The minister was speaking to ABP Majha in an interview.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Schools have been shut in Maharashtra till February 15 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state."Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Tope had told reporters.

ALSO READ

FPJ-Ed: Student molested at JNU, FIR filed FPJ-Ed: Student molested at JNU, FIR filed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
Advertisement