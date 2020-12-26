Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar taunts Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday targeted BJP and took a swipe at former CM Devendra Fadnavis on his Mi Punha Yein (I will return) statement and also at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for his announcement Mi Parat Jaien (I will return to Kolhapur).

"Someone has said 'mi punha yein' (I will come back). Unfortunately, it was not possible. Someone said 'Mi Parat jaien'. But who invited you to Pune?" Pawar asked.

“Some leaders were saying, I will return to power, and now another one is saying he will return to Kolhapur. One (Fadnavis) did not return and another is heading back,” he said. Pawar said within one year, Patil has realised he cannot work in Pune and now wants to return to Kolhapur.

"However, people of Kothrud have elected you for five years for the development of the constituency. Therefore, you should work for them," said Pawar.

Fadnavis had used 'mi punha yein' refrain during the 2019 poll campaign to convey that he would return as a chief minister for the second term. However, after the poll results, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to keep the BJP away from power.

On the Maratha reservation, Pawar said the issue was pending in the Supreme Court. "We are trying to justify the law. But considering the current scenario, we took a decision to list the community under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. However, it is possible that some people have different opinions on this issue." he said