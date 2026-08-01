Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Over Alleged AI-Generated Videos Targeting Piyush Goyal & PM Modi During Student Protests | Chatgpt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR after a BJP social media office-bearer alleged that AI-generated and digitally morphed videos targeting Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were circulated on social media during the recent student protests.

The complaint, lodged with the Maharashtra Cyber Nodal Police, alleges that several social media accounts shared a manipulated video purportedly showing Piyush Goyal making inflammatory remarks against protesters. It also claims that objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including morphed images and videos, was widely circulated online.

Based on the complaint, the Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police have registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 318(2), 336, 352, 353(1), 353(2), 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(D) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. Police are now working to identify the individuals operating the social media accounts involved.

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According to the complainant, a Facebook account named "Maharashtra Dharma" shared a video with a caption claiming that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the protesters, referred to as "cockroaches," should be publicly hanged. The complainant alleged that the video appeared to show Goyal making the controversial statement. However, after comparing the clip with the original video posted by a news agency, he concluded that the circulated version had allegedly been digitally manipulated or created using artificial intelligence.

The complainant also flagged several other social media posts, including an allegedly morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Facebook, an objectionable video circulated on Instagram, and another video containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister.

The complaint alleges that the content was circulated with the intention of spreading misinformation, creating public unrest, and insulting constitutional authorities. Maharashtra Cyber has initiated an investigation to trace those responsible for creating and disseminating the allegedly manipulated content.