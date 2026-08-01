CJP Says Profanity Should Not Invite Criminal Action Amid PM Modi Abuse Row | Video | X @JaipurDialogues & PM Modi's Instagram

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on July 31 defended freedom of expression amid the controversy over abusive slogans raised by some student protesters during the NEET-UG protests, arguing that offensive speech should not automatically attract criminal prosecution.

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Speaking on the issue, Das said the party believes profanity, while offensive to many, should not be treated as a criminal offence unless it crosses the legal threshold of inciting violence. He maintained that speech should be countered with more speech rather than through the use of criminal law, asserting that differing perceptions of what is offensive cannot by themselves justify police action.

The remarks come after police launched action against individuals accused of raising abusive slogans and displaying offensive placards targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, during the NEET-UG protests. The incident triggered widespread public debate, with many expressing concern over the nature of the slogans used during the demonstrations.

Police have identified some of the protesters involved and registered FIRs against them, while efforts to trace others are continuing. Following the police action, several individuals who were seen making the remarks uploaded apology videos on social media, expressing regret over their conduct.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference on July 29, alleged that the government was targeting student protesters and said they had committed no crime. He added that had any offence been committed, he would have been the first to acknowledge it.

Gandhi conveniently chose to ignore the abusive remarks hurled by student protesters during the NEET-UG protest against PM Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, and refused to view them as a crime, unlike many others who considered them unacceptable.