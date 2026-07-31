PM Modi Shares Late-Night Video Urging Forgiveness For Children Who Abused Him & His Late Mother, Says 'The Misguided Should Be Guided'

PM Modi | PM Modi's Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a late-night video message on his official Instagram account, urging people to respond with compassion rather than punishment after a group of children used abusive language against him and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Sharing the video on July 31, the Prime Minister captioned the post: "Abuses never solve anything. Let’s guide the misguided. Let’s work together. Let’s work for Bharat."

In the video, Modi said he understood the anger prevailing in society but stressed that children who make mistakes should be guided instead of being subjected to legal action or public humiliation.

"Today I would like to talk about mistakes in childhood and how they can be rectified. This is childhood. I can understand the anger in society," he said.

Referring to the incident, the Prime Minister said it was disturbing to hear young girls using abusive language, including remarks directed at him and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022.

"It is a cultural shock that our daughters can speak such language. But it is time to embrace these children and show them the way. They are misguided children," he said.

The Prime Minister urged society not to react with vengeance, saying punishment alone would not improve the situation.

"It is our job to show them the way. We cannot change the situation by punishing them, making them go to court, and insulting them in society. I want to forgive them. I want society to accept this," he said.

Drawing an analogy, the Prime Minister said that just as people do not break their teeth after accidentally biting their tongue, society should not reject its own children for making mistakes.