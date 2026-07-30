PM Modi Says Centre Tightening Exam System, Vows Strict Action Against Paper Leak Mafia | Video | PM Modi's Instagram & File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre is taking continuous steps to make India's examination system more trustworthy, transparent and error-free, while asserting that those involved in paper leaks and examination fraud will not be spared.

In a late-night video posted on his official Instagram account on July 30, the Prime Minister addressed the persistent issue of paper leaks and outlined the government's efforts to strengthen the examination process across the country.

Calling paper leaks a long-standing challenge faced by both the Centre and state governments, the Prime Minister said the problem has threatened the future of countless students over the years.

"For a trustworthy and error-free education system, we are taking steps one after the other. Be that the creation of a task force, the creation of fast-track courts or taking into account the suggestions of the states. For the last few decades, every state and central government has been facing the problem of paper leaks," he said.

Modi stressed that improving the examination system across states and at the national level has become essential, adding that greater use of technology would play a key role in preventing irregularities.

He also vowed strict action against those involved in examination fraud, referring to them as a "paper mafia" and "paper leaking gang" that plays with the future of the country's youth.

"A paper mafia, a paper leaking gang that plays with the future of the country's children will not be spared. Therefore, strict laws are also needed," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting recent legislative action, Modi said the government had introduced a Bill in Parliament to deal with examination-related malpractices through stringent legal provisions. He noted that the legislation was discussed in detail by both Houses of Parliament before being passed.

"As I had promised, both Houses of Parliament discussed the Bill in detail, and today they have passed it which contains strict laws. This is an important step towards strengthening the examination system," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government's efforts to reform the examination process would continue and expressed confidence that sustained measures would help eliminate such irregularities.

"We will not let such a situation continue for a long time. Let us all come together to fulfil the dream of a developed India," Modi said.