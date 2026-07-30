Kharge Attacks Govt Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Questions Modi, Shah's Silence | ANI

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Centre of amending the anti-paper leak law only to calm protesting students rather than resolve the issue. Participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, he said "the government bowed down before students out of fear of losing 'kursi,' not to solve their problems."

His remarks came after Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Kharge said the government had failed to explain how it would conduct examinations to prevent paper leaks. He argued that increasing fines, imposing stricter punishments and setting up fast-track courts would not solve the problem. According to him, the real solution lies in reforming examination institutions, improving the system and fixing accountability. Otherwise, paper leaks would continue and "we will be discussing the same thing here again".

He added, "Paper leaks hurt innocent students and their parents."

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "... Due to paper leak, how many innocent people were harmed and how many people were beaten, how many parents are troubled, how many women and children are troubled. You have just changed the figures in the… pic.twitter.com/KZbLCndg9e — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026

Credits Students For Minister's Exit

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of paper leaks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and recalled that the Opposition had demanded a stringent law in 2024 when the original legislation was passed.

He alleged that the government had enacted the law in haste for political reasons. "Now, within two years, you have to amend it. But it is still incomplete," Kharge said.

Congratulating students for forcing the government to remove Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister, he said sustained protests by young people, along with the Opposition's demonstrations in Parliament, compelled the government to concede. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Pradhan to protect his own position.

Kharge also accused the government of refusing dialogue with protesting students, alleging they were branded anti-nationals, subjected to lathi-charge and tear gas, and injured by pellet guns, with several requiring ICU treatment. He said the government should have presented the "truth" about the July 20 incidents in Parliament and warned that students would "teach them a lesson once again" if it remained silent.

Questions Shah's Absence, Raises Police Action

The Congress president criticised the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the debate, saying Shah should resign if he could not explain who ordered the lathi-charge and tear-gas action against students or identify those in plain clothes who allegedly assaulted them.

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"Our Home Minister Amit Shah is not visible... he speaks over small issues, goes everywhere but is not coming here. Even the PM is not speaking. You are the Home Minister, oversee law and order, and so much happened in Delhi but you didn't open your mouth. You should have spoken openly. Sometimes, you have to face insult too for the country's betterment," he said.

Kharge also referred to police action in West Bengal and Bihar, alleging that students there were fired upon with AK-47 rifles.

"I felt ashamed. I don't know if he felt ashamed. Who is responsible for the atrocities against students?" he asked, before adding: "People's power will drag him (Amit Shah) out."

He further alleged that paper leaks had occurred repeatedly during the Modi government's tenure and claimed the main accused in the 2024 NEET paper leak case had been given a clean chit.