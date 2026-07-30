Noida Police Register FIR Against Absconding Ruchika Singh Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi At Jantar Mantar Protest |

The Noida Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 25-year-old Ruchika Singh for using abusive and indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NEET-UG protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The case was registered following a complaint alleging that Singh made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister while participating in the protest. The comments were widely circulated on social media, drawing criticism and prompting legal action.

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According to police, the complaint was filed by Smriti Singh, a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. In her complaint, she stated that she came across the video on July 23 and said that Ruchika Singh had publicly used abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister during the protest at Jantar Mantar. She further claimed that the remarks undermined the dignity of a constitutional office and were made with the intention of disturbing public peace.

Police identified the accused as Ruchika Singh, a resident of Lotus Zing Society in Sector 168, Noida. Based on the complaint, a zero FIR was registered under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has since been transferred to Delhi, where the Delhi Police will carry out the investigation.

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Ruchika Singh and her family have reportedly been untraceable since the incident. Police are searching for her. They also said she is originally from Unchagaon in Faridabad, runs a beauty parlour, and had purchased a flat in Noida earlier this year.

In the video, Singh is heard making highly offensive and indecent remarks about the Prime Minister. Her comments sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning her conduct and public behaviour, while others cited the incident as reflective of the attitudes of a section of Gen Z.