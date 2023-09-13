Maha Crime: Monster Father Kills 8-Day-Old Daughter By Stuffing Tobacco In Mouth; Was Upset With Wife Delivering 3rd Girl Child

Maharashtra Crime: Jalgaon Man Kills 8-Day-Old Daughter By Stuffing Tobacco In Mouth; Case Registered | representational pic

Maharashtra: A man killed his eight-day-old daughter by stuffing her mouth with tobacco, officials in Jamner taluka of Jalgaon district said on Tuesday. The incident was brought to light by an Asha worker, following which the police arrested the man who has been identified as Gokul Gotiram Jadhav (30).

Jadhav had two daughters and on September 2 his wife gave birth to a third daughter at the Vakod Primary Health Centre. This upset Jadhav, who put tobacco in the baby’s mouth on September 10 and put her to sleep, leading to her death. When the Asha worker went to the house to register the birth, she was told that the child was not there.

Accused Confesses To Killing Child

The Asha worker conveyed this to the officials, following which medical officer Dr Sandeep Kumawat reached the village on Tuesday and asked Jadhav about the child. Dr Kumawat was initially told that the child had died because of illness. However, when the doctor questioned Jadhav, the latter confessed to killing the child. Jadhav also said that he had dug a pit on the Fardapur Wakod road and disposed of the body at night.

A case has been registered against Jadhav. On September 10, a labourer had allegedly bashed his 18-month-old daughter to death following a quarrel with his wife in Thane district.

