Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7

Aurangabad: In the wake of a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Hingoli, the local administration has decided to impose curfew in the district from March 1 to 7.

A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state's Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083, as per official figures. Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight.

Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order. Bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace, it said. Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the curfew period, said the order.