Maharashtra: Court Accepts Closure Report In ₹25,000 Crore MSC Bank Scam Case Days After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court has accepted the closure report filed by the economic offences wing in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.
The closure comes days after the death of Ajit Pawar, who was also alleged to have been involved in the case. The court, while accepting the closure report, has rejected all the pleas filed by complaints questioning the closure report and also rejected the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate for intervention in the hearing on EOW's closure report.
More Details Awaited
