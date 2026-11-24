Maharashtra: Couple Killed After SUV Allegedly Driven By BJP Corporator's Minor Son Rams Into Motorcycle In Beed | Representative Image

A 40-year-old man and his wife died after an SUV rammed into their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Beed district. Police registered an FIR against the minor son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Deepak Mendke in connection with the accident.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 20.

The police have said that there were two persons in the SUV, and the authorities are yet to establish who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Couple Was Travelling To Nanded To Attend Function

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Prahladrao Gaikwad and his wife, Sunita Gaikwad, The Indian Express reported. The couple were travelling to Sambhaji Mangal Karyalaya in Nanded to attend a function when an SUV rammed their motorcycle at around 3.30 pm.

The SUV reportedly had two occupants, both of whom allegedly fled the scene without assisting the injured couple.

An officer from Majalgaon City Police Station said the couple were rushed to a nearby hospital following the accident, where both succumbed to their injuries. Their son was subsequently informed about the accident and the registration of the FIR.

BJP Corporator's Minor Son Booked In Connection With Fatal Accident

Speaking about the incident, a police officer confirmed that one of the SUV's occupants was the son of BJP corporator Deepak Mendke.

“One of the accused is the son of BJP corporator Deepak Mendke. There was one more occupant in the car, and we are yet to establish which one was the driver. We are investigating the matter, and appropriate action has been initiated,” the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Deceased Couple's Son Alleges Corporator's Son Was Driving SUV

Police registered an FIR based on the statement of the deceased couple's son, who alleged that the BJP corporator's minor son was driving the SUV when the accident occurred.

Following the fatal accident, police booked the BJP corporator's minor son under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 324 (mischief) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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