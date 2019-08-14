Maharashtra: Cop accidentally shoots self, dies

Nagpur: A 30-year-old police constable was killed on Tuesday when he accidentally shot himself with his service weapon in Gadchiroli district, an official said.

Sanjeev Shettiwar, a member of Sironcha police's quick response team, was cleaning his rifle loaded with bullets at around 7.30 am at his residence when he accidentally pressed the trigger, a police spokesperson said.

On hearing the gun shot, the other family members rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound on his head, he said.

They took Shettiwar to a hospital where doctors declared him dead., the official said.A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.