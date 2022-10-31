Maharashtra Congress tags Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis led govt as 'blind, dumb and deaf ED', calls for dismissal

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Congress delegation on Monday met the Governor Mr BS Koshyari and demanded that the ‘’blind, dumb and deaf ED" (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis) government should be immediately dismissed to give relief to the people of the state.

The delegation led by state unit chief Mr Nana Patole in a representation said that in the last three months the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state has not been able to provide relief to any group, including farmers, laborers, unemployed, youth, students, women and common citizens. Due to the blunders of this government, the state has suffered and there is a lot of anger and frustration among the people.

Projects and jobs lost in Maharashtra

In the last three months, three big projects namely Vedanta Foxconn worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore, Bulk Drug Park worth Rs 3,000 crore, and Tata Airbus worth Rs 22,000 crore have gone out of the state. ‘’Due to this, the state has suffered a huge loss and the jobs of the unemployed in the state have also been taken away. Unemployment in our country has reached its highest level in the last 45 years. Even though lakhs of posts are vacant, the government is not hiring. The projects coming in the state are going out, so jobs are not available in the private sector as well. Due to this, the youth of the state is frustrated and disappointed,’’ said Mr Patole.