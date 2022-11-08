e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Congress Seva Dal leader Krishna Kumar Pandey dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

General secretary of the Maharashtra Seva Dal, Pandey, experienced a heart attack and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Congress Seva Dal leader Krishna Kumar Pandey | Twitter image
Krishna Kumar Pandey, the general secretary of the Maharashtra Seva Dal experienced a heart attack on Tuesday while taking part in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party claimed in a statement that Pandey passed out during the march and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal, was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh and me on this 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As is customary, he gave the flag to a coworker after a little while and then turned to go. Following his fall, he was transported in an ambulance to a hospital, where, regrettably, he was later pronounced dead. He used to fight the RSS in Nagpur and was a devoted Congressman.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, sent his sympathies and remarked that the leader's commitment is admirable.

On Monday evening, Bharat Jodo Yatra, a campaign by Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Maharashtra. In 15 days, Gandhi would travel 382 kilometres through five Maharashtra districts, stopping in 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary districts.

Also spoke at two rallies in the state on November 10 in Nanded and on November 18 in Shegaon in Buldhana district, the Wayanad. The Yatra will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on November 20, as per the party timetable.

article-image

