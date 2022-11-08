With 'mashaal' in hand, turban-clad Rahul Gandhi takes Bharat Jodo Yatra to Maharashtra

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2022

Rahul Gandhi while entering Maharashtra with few kilometers mashal (torch) march.

Mashal march while entering Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to revered historical figures.

Rahul Gandhi leading the mashal march

Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to Chatrapati Shivaji Mharaj

Rahul Gandhi at Gurudwara Baba Zorawar Singh Ji Baba Fateh Ji Singh in Degloor, Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi praying at a Gurudwara

Rahul Gandhi paying obeisance.

Rahul Gandhi while interacting with youth of Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi walking with a small boy.

